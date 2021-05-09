DANIEL KINCAID 71 of St. Albans, passed away Sunday April 11, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
Daniel was born in Charleston on December 19, 1949 to the late Frank Quinton & Grace Pauline Hill Kincaid. He was self-employed and a United States Navy Veteran.
Daniel is survived by a son, Justin Crawford of Charleston; daughter, Kelli Willis of Clermont, Fl.; sister, Frances (Glen) Tignor of North Carolina; one grandson and several nieces and nephews.
Military Honors will be performed on Tuesday May 11, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.