DANIEL LEE JOHNSON, 72, of Ripley, WV went home to be with the Lord January 8, 2022 after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born September 7, 1949 in Charleston, WV, son of the late Everette and Beaulah Johnson.
Danny served in the United States Marine Corps for six years, and the WV National Guard for seventeen years. Danny retired from Union Boiler, and attended Bethany Baptist Church.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters; Rita Johnson, and Mary Taylor, brothers; Romie and Clinton Johnson, brother-in-law Ronald Clay, sister-in-law Kathy Clay, son-in-law Jim Kidd, and daughter-in-law Diana Johnson.
Danny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Glenda Clay Johnson, sons; Daniel Wayne Johnson (Sheila), and Luke Edward Johnson. Daughter Amy Marie Kidd, sister; Martha Gunnoe, sister in law; Dody Fisher (Kenny), sister-in-law: Tamara Clay, brother-in-law Timmy Clay, and sister-in-law Tammie Sue Clay, grandchildren; Desiree, Ashley, and Zach Johnson, Madison Longerbeam (Josh), and Wyatt Kidd, Trenton Johnson, Daniel Eastwood and Ethan Johnson, great-granddaughter; Adelina Longerbeam, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Danny was an avid Mountaineer and Tampa Bay fan. He loved the Lord, his wife, and his family. The family would like to thank Dr. William Wade and Dr. Susan Cavender.
2 Timothy 4:6-7 "For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, at Bethany Baptist Church, 1512 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV with Pastor Rodney Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, at Bethany Baptist Church.