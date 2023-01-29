Thank you for Reading.

Daniel M. "Pru" Pruden
DANIEL M. "PRU" PRUDEN, 67, passed away on January 14, 2023 , at his home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Daniel graduated proudly from Dunbar High School in 1974. He then attended Glenville State University, where he played basketball. He went on to work for many years at the Dunbar Children's Shelter, where he met Patty, his wife of 21 years. The couple moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida where Daniel retired from Volusia County School District as a Campus Advisor and basketball coach.

