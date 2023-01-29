DANIEL M. "PRU" PRUDEN, 67, passed away on January 14, 2023 , at his home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Daniel graduated proudly from Dunbar High School in 1974. He then attended Glenville State University, where he played basketball. He went on to work for many years at the Dunbar Children's Shelter, where he met Patty, his wife of 21 years. The couple moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida where Daniel retired from Volusia County School District as a Campus Advisor and basketball coach.
Daniel "Pru'' Pruden was a 6 '7 teddy bear that knew no stranger. He had a special ability to make friends wherever he went and could make even the most boring of events fun. He was often the center of attention in any room; not only due to his physical size but for his even larger personality.
Pru loved to tell stories about his life adventures, especially about growing up in Dunbar on the "Hillside''. He was and always will be a "Hillsider Ram''. He even had a tattoo done by his son-in-law to prove his hillside loyalty! Some of his favorite stories to tell pertained to how fun the Dunbar Commode Bowl was in his younger years.
Daniel was the ultimate storyteller. He could tell you the same story a thousand times but each time was as exciting as the first. He truly enjoyed making others laugh and feel happiness.
He also found joy in being the ultimate trickster, demonstrated through his love of jump scaring people. Danny could scare just about anyone in any situation with the most random of tricks he had hidden up his sleeve. He may have actually been too good if you ask some of his friends.
Most importantly, Daniel was an amazing father and an even better grandfather. He was "Papaw Santa", a name given to him by his granddaughter, Lela. He loved spending every moment he could with his daughter and grandchildren while visiting WV. He had an especially close bond with his grandson, James and would always find a way to make his short visits fun and full of laughter. He will continue to be so loved and forever missed by his family and friends.
Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Pruden; parents, Jack and Delma Pruden; brother, Michael Pruden.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Preston Shomo; grandchildren, James Michael and Lela Angeline; brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Rhonda Pruden; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kimberly and Ron Russell and Lisa and Rick Carter; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Josh, Anna, Rachel, Jessica, Jacob, Emily and Breanna; former step-children, Susie Lyon- Jarrell and Fred Lyon; former brother-in-law, Timmy Egnor and wife Becky; nieces, Erin Ann and Erika Egnor; and nephew, Ian Egnor.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, February 3 at Keller Funeral Home Dunbar.
Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.