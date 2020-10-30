DANIEL PAUL FIELDS JR., 68, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Monday October 5, 2020 at home.
He was the son of the late Daniel Paul Fields and Betty Virginia Scott Fields. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Donna Keffer Fields.
He was a member of the Clendenin Advent Christian Church and he retired on February 24, 2017 as a Physical Therapy Tech with CAMC.
He is survived by: daughter, Amanda Vannoy and her husband, Jesse; grandson, Jesse Andrew "Andy" Vannoy II; sister in law, Sherry Turley and her husband Dave and their daughter, Carrie and her their son Zac.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, October 30 at Rocky Branch Cemetery, Walton, WV with Pastor Gene Brooks officiating. Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements.
