DANIEL PAUL PRITT, 67, of Blackburg, SC, where he has resided 30 years, passed away February 7, 2021, after a short illness. He was born in Charleston, WV on March 17, 1954. Daniel was preceded in death by his loving parents, Margaret Bailey Pritt and David A Pritt. Daniel was a graduate of Nitro High School, Class of "71". He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Left to cherish his memory is his only son David Pritt, Christina Nguyen Pritt, wife and the apple of his eye his Granddaughter Everly Bao Truc Pritt, his sister Ramona Cerra Ward, Mother of Nephews, David Randy Rhodes & wife Amber, Michael Rhodes & wife Charmin, and Martin Rhodes, brother Elvin D Tate, father of Nieces, Vicky Tate Thomaselli, husband Rick, Letha Tate Greene, Terri Tate Hughart, Arleen Tate Hogsten, and Margie Tate Johnson. A loving Aunt Beulah Young, who will miss her peaches he brought her once a year. Daniel left a host of loving cousins, and many friends in West Virginia and South Carolina.
Daniel will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him, and as Daniel's son David who loved his father and expressed his life as a man soft spoken, quiet and lived every day exactly how he wanted too. He was very honest and very giving, noting that he gave to his friends and folks he really didn't know very well, and passionate about seeing Everly his granddaughter. A Perfectionist Carpenter by Trade, building homes in North Carolina and renovating homes for his nephews in West Virginia.
There will be a Celebration of his life, around July 1, 2021. Date, Time, and location will be announced on Facebook, Twitter and emails. David Pritt is handling the cremation, and his father's last wishes.