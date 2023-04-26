Daniel Roger Perdue Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DANIEL ROGER PERDUE, 74, of Bloomingrose WV passed away April 19, 2023. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with visitation one hour prior. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Bible Recommended for you Local Spotlight Harry A. Edwards Audra Mae Canterbury Irene Craddock Thomasson Jimmy Wade LeMaster Carol A. McClure Carol Ann Criner Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Ralph Edwin Phalen Randy “Jack” Pullen Gary Parsons Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book