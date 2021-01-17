DANIEL SCOTT WILLIAMS, 56, of St. Albans, passed away at Charleston General Hospital on January 12, 2021 from complications with Diabetes and other health problems.
He was born at Mildenhall AFB, England to Frank and Joyce Williams and lived in St. Albans, WV since he was 2 years old.
Daniel is survived by his parents, his brother, Gary, and three children, Miranda, Brittany and Matthew.
Honoring his wishes he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Daniel's family.