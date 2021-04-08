Thank you for Reading.

DANIEL SURFACE 70, of Charleston, passed away March 31, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Surface-Shafer Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, WV.

