DANIEL SURFACE 70, of Charleston, passed away March 31, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Surface-Shafer Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, WV.
