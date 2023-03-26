DANIEL THOMAS, of St. Albans, WV, after a lifelong struggle with severe anxiety, depression, and more, ended his battle on March 5, 2023, at the age of 39.
Daniel had a keen ability to sense pain in others, to listen and empathize, and to comfort or cry with you (or make you laugh). His quick wit and humor are legendary among family and friends. He felt and thought deeply, and he could make you think, too. He had a way with words and was an excellent writer. He loved history, science, philosophy, and Lorobi's pizza. He enjoyed debating social issues, politics, and culture. As he freely admitted, he was also possibly the messiest person on the planet.
Daniel was a sensitive kid who faced many trials and traumas, including difficult living situations during his formative years and bullying at school. Despite those trials, Daniel graduated from St. Albans High School in 2002, attended a vocational school, and made valiant attempts to create a life for himself and reach his goals. He had many friends, including those he made online, and he created a podcast series on right-to-die laws along with his good friend Kevin.
Some people think ending your life is a sign of weakness, a moral failing, a selfish act, or the result of someone not seeking or getting mental health services. So they try to keep it quiet. But the family members closest to Daniel don't feel ashamed or angry at him for leaving. We know he tried his best, and the mental health services he received helped him live as well and as long as he did. We have the rare gift of hearing Daniel say many times, "If I ever succeed at escaping this life, I want you to know it's not your fault, and I hope someday you'll come to terms with my death." All of that sounds bleak, yet there were good times, too, and having him in our lives has been a bright spot. As a kid, he loved to travel. Just before he turned 12, we took an epic cross-country road trip. We climbed a dormant volcano in New Mexico, saw the Meteor Crater and the petrified forest in Arizona, and drove to the top of Pikes Peak in Colorado. "My favorite site was the Dairy Queen in Russell, Kansas," he later joked. His intelligence, humor, creativity, unique take on life, ready smile, and love of conversation made him a source of joy, despite his many sorrows.
Daniel always said he wanted cremation and no funeral, so we'll honor those wishes. Life is full of sorrows, but we're holding on to the good times, laughter, and love. If you wish to do something in Daniel's memory, I think he'd say to treat people with kindness and understanding, don't tolerate bullying at school or elsewhere, respect others' personal autonomy, and listen if someone needs to talk.
Left to cherish Daniel's memory are his aunt and uncle, Phillip and Carla McClure, who wrote the words above (Daniel came to live with us when he was 13), and his many friends and family members, including his father, Carson Thomas; uncle, Eldon Thomas; cousin, Derek Thomas; soulmate, Robin Rohde (with whom he spent 3 years in Texas); and others not named here to respect their privacy.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mawmaw and pawpaw, Carl and Gladys Thomas.