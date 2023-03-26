Thank you for Reading.

Daniel Thomas
DANIEL THOMAS, of St. Albans, WV, after a lifelong struggle with severe anxiety, depression, and more, ended his battle on March 5, 2023, at the age of 39.

Daniel had a keen ability to sense pain in others, to listen and empathize, and to comfort or cry with you (or make you laugh). His quick wit and humor are legendary among family and friends. He felt and thought deeply, and he could make you think, too. He had a way with words and was an excellent writer. He loved history, science, philosophy, and Lorobi's pizza. He enjoyed debating social issues, politics, and culture. As he freely admitted, he was also possibly the messiest person on the planet.

