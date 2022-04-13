Daniel Wayne Johnson

DANIEL "LITTLE DANNY" WAYNE JOHNSON, 50, of Ripley, WV formerly of Charleston went home to be with the Lord and his dad Daniel L. Johnson who died January 8, 2022
In addition to his dad Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Betty Clay and Everett and Beulah Johnson.
Danny graduated from Capital High School Class of 1990 where he played football and wrestled. He was also a graduated of Carver Career Center and went on to work as a welder for the Union.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; daughters Desiree Johnson (Logan) and Ashley Johnson (Jacob) and a son Zac Johnson; mom Glenda Johnson; sister Amy Kidd; brother Luke Johnson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and one great niece, Adelina Longerbeam, who he always made laugh. He also leaves behind several cousins who will miss him dearly.
Danny loved to hunt and fish and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved football and was a coach for several teams in Ripley and Charleston. Danny loved the Lord and always said, "If I don't see you here, I'll see you there." Danny never knew a stranger and he was good to everybody. He was known for his quick wit, contagious smile and his kind helping way.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 15th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Ed Austin officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.