DANNA LYNN CASINGER HACKNEY passed away peacefully, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side, on Wednesday March 29, 2023 in the early afternoon. She was 78 years old.

Danna was born on December 29, 1944 in Morrilton, Arkansas, to Charles Casinger and Edith Casinger. Danna married Merial Hackney in August of 1961 and the two of them had three children, Kelli Cain, of Charleston, WV, Byron Hackney (Mandy Hackney), of Fayetteville, NC, and Brent Hackney of Charleston, WV. Shortly after they married, Merial joined the US Navy and Danna lived the life of a sailor's wife in the early years of their marriage. Kelli was born while Merial was at sea, but Danna would visit Merial every time that she could, when he arrived at port, with Kelli in tow. We are fortunate to have a newspaper photograph of the new family reuniting at Portland, Oregon when Merial returned to dry land after a lengthy cruise that included Antarctica. The photograph is brimming with joy and love.

