DANNA LYNN CASINGER HACKNEY passed away peacefully, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side, on Wednesday March 29, 2023 in the early afternoon. She was 78 years old.
Danna was born on December 29, 1944 in Morrilton, Arkansas, to Charles Casinger and Edith Casinger. Danna married Merial Hackney in August of 1961 and the two of them had three children, Kelli Cain, of Charleston, WV, Byron Hackney (Mandy Hackney), of Fayetteville, NC, and Brent Hackney of Charleston, WV. Shortly after they married, Merial joined the US Navy and Danna lived the life of a sailor's wife in the early years of their marriage. Kelli was born while Merial was at sea, but Danna would visit Merial every time that she could, when he arrived at port, with Kelli in tow. We are fortunate to have a newspaper photograph of the new family reuniting at Portland, Oregon when Merial returned to dry land after a lengthy cruise that included Antarctica. The photograph is brimming with joy and love.
When the three kids were all old enough to attend school, Danna enrolled at Morris Harvey College in Charleston and became a registered nurse. She worked at Charleston Area Medical Center as a labor and delivery nurse for many years, and formed bonds with other nurses and doctors that remained until her passing, some 50 years later. Several mothers whom mom helped in delivery have contacted us upon mom's passing, and spoke lovingly of the care mom provided to them during those deliveries, from 40 or 45 years ago. These messages have been very meaningful to us as we think back of the life our mom lived, and they remind us of how special she truly was, especially as a young woman.
Danna had a wonderful and rich life, full of music and laughter, as well as all the challenges that raising a family naturally create. We loved every minute of it, as our mom was a loving and devoted mother to all of us. She was kind, and she was committed to us throughout all of our lives. We will miss her laughter, but we will carry her love with us forever.
Upon retirement, Danna moved to NC where Byron and his wife Mandy provided care that only family can give. Her life in NC was an amazing gift from Byron and Mandy than can never be fully repaid by the rest of our family. As her health declined, Byron and Mandy went above and beyond and provided her with a life that few elderly people are fortunate enough to enjoy. Mandy, in particular, was extremely patient and giving of herself, which is remarkable for a daughter-in-law and we will never forget that. God bless you, Mandy.
Danna was predeceased by her husband, Merial. Left behind to cherish her memories are her sister, Alice Broussard, and her three children, Kelli, Byron, and Brent, as well as her grandchildren, Christopher Cain (Sam), Casey Cain, Sidney Smith (Logan), Caitlyn Adkins (Mike), Nathan Hackney (Payton), and Tyler Hackney. She also leaves behind several Great Grandchildren, and a parrot that she adored.