DANNIE LEE WITHROW, 80, of Clendenin went home to Gloryland on Monday, March 23, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife for 47 years, Wilda Withrow; parents, Arnold & Ineta Keaton Withrow; and sister, Loretta Walden.
Dannie absolutely lived for and loved his family. He loved to be outdoors and going fishing at his family pond.
He is survived by his son, Vincent (Levetta Casto) Withrow; daughter, Kim Withrow; daughter-in-law, Darlena Withrow; sister, Shirley Campbell of VA.; grandchildren, Shane Clark, Makayla Clark, Veronica (Marvin) Casto, Jennifer (David Rucker) Withrow, Alex (Tiffani) Withrow; great grandchildren, Alexis and Bailee Mullins, Melani Casto, Maleigha , Macy, Eric , Skylar Withrow, and Shayde Dodson.
Family wants to thank Meadowbrook Acres for all the love and support you gave Dannie and the family.
The service will begin 1 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Marvin Welch officiating. Burial will follow at the Seabolt family Cemetery.
Visitation will begin hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.