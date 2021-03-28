Dannie Robert Fields

DANNIE ROBERT "DAN" FIELDS, 74, of Whitsett, N.C., passed away on March 23, 2021. He will be missed every day.
Dan was born to Paul and Louise Fields on Oct. 26, 1946, in Wayne, W.Va. He graduated from Wayne High School and Marshall University, earning a journalism degree that only sharpened his natural story-telling skills. After serving in the U.S. Army Reserve, Dan's career took him around the country and the world, first as a reporter, then as a marketing executive. Whether Pikeville or Paris, his travels always led him back to his home: his wife of 47 years, Sue.
Dan and Sue built their life in Scott Depot, W.Va. They were long-time members of Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, where Dan served as an elder and choir member. He brought Christmas joy to countless children in foster care through his work with the church's annual celebrations.
In 1999, Dan went to law school, graduating with his J.D. from West Virginia University in 2002. He finished his career practicing family law.
Dan's true life's work, though, was his family. He is loved fiercely and forever by Sue and their children: Megan Jones (Casey) of Raleigh, N.C., Erin Murphy (Shannon) of Villa Hills, Ky, and Michael Fields (Elizabeth), of Lexington, Ky. His grandchildren were not just his buddies; they were his best buddies: Alex and Eric Jones, Aidan and Delaney Murphy, Abby and Drew Fields, and Llayla, Isabella, and Christopher Lewis.
Dan is also survived by his sister, Vickie Hunter, of Wayne. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Donnie, and his parents-in-law, Gene and Isabel Mitchell.
In lieu of a public service, the family will meet at the beach to tell their stories and write his name in the sand. We will remember who we are.
Arrangements are in the care of Omega Funeral Service and Crematory.