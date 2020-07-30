DANNIE TAYLOR, 68, of Clay, passed away July 28, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Acree Family Cemetery.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.