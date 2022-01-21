Dannie W. Bright

DANNIE WADE BRIGHT, 73, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill, SC with Father Joseph Pearce officiating. Burial will follow at The Oratory Cremation Garden,434 Charlotte Avenue. Visitation with the family and friends will be prior to the service from 10 a.m., till 11 a.m.
Born April 11, 1948 in Charleston, WV, Mr. Bright was the son of the late John Peyton Bright and the late Mary Marcelline Morris Bright Arnold. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Kathleen Bright. Dannie graduated from Dupont High School, Belle, WV and he graduated from Concord University, Concord, WV where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. Following that he served four years in the US Air Force. He then earned his Masters from Winthrop University, Rock Hill; he also held a Specialist Degree in School Psychology from Winthrop University. He was retired from Rock Hill School District #3 with thirty years of service as a school psychologist. He was a member of Saint Anne Catholic Church, Rock Hill.
Dannie was an accomplished musician. He sang and played several instruments. He performed at Piccolo Spoleto and many other venues. He played music for the Oratory Campus Ministry Mass and at Saint Anne Parish.
Surviving is his wife, Patricia Blaney Bright; his daughter, Sarah (Todd) Sullivan of Galveston, TX; four grandchildren, Patton, Carolina, MacArthur, and Mary Lilly of Galveston Texas; two sisters, Linda (George) Seiders of Sabastian, Florida, and Jil (Timothy) Coffman, Charleston West Virginia, and a host of nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask memorials be made in Dannie Bright's name to Rock Hill School District 3, Attn: Serena Williams, Back The Pack Program, PO Drawer 10072, Rock Hill, SC 29731; The Oratory, 434 Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730; or Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen, 902 Crawford Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730.