On Thursday, November 25, 2021, DANNY A. MYERS passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. His wife, Alice Marie, held his hand as he made his heavenly journey.
He was born January 4, 1942 in Virginia to the late Luther and Wynogene Jarvis Myers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Paul Roberti.
Danny was 79 years old and a long-time resident of Gassaway, WV. He was a 1959 graduate of Gassaway High School and 1963 graduate of Glenville State College. As a young man he served in the Army National Guard. He worked as a mail carrier and retired as postmaster. He liked helping people and for over 60 years he shared his time and talent as a member of the Gassaway VFD. He was the fire chief for many years. Danny was instrumental in the procurement and installation of the wet well located at the northern end of Gassaway, which was a great asset for the town of Gassaway. When Braxton County finally received an E-911 Center, Danny was on the forefront mapping out the county so an emergency responder could find the caller. He also rebuilt a Ford Model T. Danny loved his family and he also had many friends that he cared for. He was the best neighbor and you could often find him assisting others in need, as his community mindedness was of utmost importance to him. He built the last house he lived in with his wife, Alice Marie. He had a nice way about him and he always had a smile on his face. He was a Methodist by faith.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 33 years, Alice Marie Baker Myers; daughter, Dee Myers Southall and husband, Rodney; stepsons, Jeffrey Roberti and Jonathan Roberti, and wife, Stephanie; granddaughters, Kenady Southall and Eloise Roberti; and grandson, Devon Southall.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at Gassaway Baptist Church, Gassaway with Reverend James Burrough officiating.
Funeral will be 2 p.m., at the church on Monday.
Interment will follow in Beall's Mill Cemetery, Gassaway.
A special thank you to all the care that was provided by the following thoughtful, kind and supportive individuals; Wilma Reip, Pam Hoover, Kara Hoover, Rheta Clark ,Loubelle Long and the hospice nurse professionals at West Virginia Aging.
Also a warm thank you to Dr. Zane Dennison. Special thanks to Reverend Jim Burrough.