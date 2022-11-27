DANNY ASHLEY BOWYER SR. (DANO) 74 of Dry Branch, WV, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, surrounded by his family, and the love of his life Sandy (Canterbury) Bowyer. Everyone knows how they still loved each other, after all this time.
He was born on July 27, 1948, a twin, and one of eight boys, to the late Earl Andrew and Birdie Edith Bowyer.
He was a lifelong resident of Cabin Creek, and a proud 1967 graduate of East Bank High School. Our Dad was a veteran, having served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He was an active member of the VFW, Eagles, and the Moose lodge. Our dad had so many friends that became family to him. From his school years to his years serving, his days of playing ball, running around Cabin Creek, his many bartending jobs to even owning his own bar (Dano's)... Dad was very well known, and loved by so many. He loved his friends and loved laughing and having a good time. Other things he loved were going riding in the mountains eating pickles and drinking juice, spending time in his garage watching his big TV, shooting pool, singing karaoke, and pulling tips. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
In addition to his parents, Dano was preceded in death by his twin brother Donald (RedDog), other twin brothers Earl (Hi Ball) and Earnest Lee.
Surviving are his five children, Danny Jr. (Kylie) of Geneva, OH, Luci (Travis) of Pecks Mill, WV, Joe Nunley of Marietta, OH, Ashleigh & Kelsey Owsley at home; four grandchildren, Jasmine and Danny III of Hurricane, WV, Brodee Belcher of Pecks Mill, WV, and Tieghan Nunley of Marietta, OH; his twin brothers, Robert (Karen) of Globe, AZ and Ronnie of Elkhart, IN., also Claude (Sue) of Mottville, MI and John of Eskdale, WV, Dano had a host of nieces and nephews, and he loved them all.
The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Charleston Memorial Hospital CPICU unit. They were wonderful in taking care of our Dad. Pallbearers will be Danny Jr, Joe Nunley, Danny III, Brodee Belcher, John Bowyer, Steve McGraw, Tony Harvey, Steve and Luke Mullins
Viewing will be on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Sharon Church of God in Dry Branch. Services will be held on Tuesday November 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch, WV. Burial with Military Honors by the US Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 93 of Kenova will immediately follow the service at Sight Hill Cemetery in Leewood, WV.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.