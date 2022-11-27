Thank you for Reading.

Danny Ashley Bowyer Sr.
DANNY ASHLEY BOWYER SR. (DANO) 74 of Dry Branch, WV, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, surrounded by his family, and the love of his life Sandy (Canterbury) Bowyer. Everyone knows how they still loved each other, after all this time.

He was born on July 27, 1948, a twin, and one of eight boys, to the late Earl Andrew and Birdie Edith Bowyer.

