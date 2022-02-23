DANNY LEE BAKER (BEASLEY), 72, of Kanawha City, joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, February 14, 2022, while admitted to CAMC Memorial in Charleston, WV. Danny was born March 26, 1949 and fathered by the late Thomas Edward Beasley. He was raised by his loving parents Floyd C. and Jean Ann (Ferrell) Baker. He is preceded in death by his former wife, Beverly Louise Cobb (Good), who mothered his pride and joy, and only child, Daniel Lee Baker of FT. Bliss, TX. He is missed and loved by many loving friends, as he truly was, a man, who had never met a stranger.
Danny served in the US Navy, WV Army and Air National Guard, and retired from the Navy Reserve as a Petty Officer, 2nd Class after 20 years of honorable service to his country. He was a graduate of DuPont High School, class of 1967 and earned a Bachelors degree in Social Work from West Virginia State University in 1976.
Danny had an unquenchable thirst for life; he was a travel counselor for the WV Tourism Office, ran for House of Delegates, sold real estate, wrote commercials, and held acting roles in movies and many plays. He was a poet, songwriter, and inventor. He was a lifelong community servant and volunteer who loved WV and everyone in it.
Most importantly, Danny was a devout Christian and servant to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life will be held at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, where Danny sang in the choir and faithfully attended for over 30 years. Please join us Saturday, February 26th at 1200 p.m. In lieu of flowers and donations, Danny has requested that you simply allow Jesus to enter your heart, accept Jesus Christ as your only Lord and Savior, and be kind to one another, especially strangers.