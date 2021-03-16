DANNY "BLU" COLEMAN, 64, of Tornado, passed away March 12, 2021.
He was born February 10, 1957 in Charleston, the son Carolyn Sue Coleman, of Tornado, and the late Rev. Daniel G. Coleman.
Blu was a US Navy Veteran and a foreman at Oscar Henry. He was former President and Vice President of the Apache Motorcycle Club. A loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend that will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his mother he is survived by loving wife, June, children, daughter, Sadaria Lee Coleman, of St. Albans, son, Jimmy L. (Michon) Woods, of Robertsburg, grandchildren, Jacob Slack (Morgan), Kayla Slack, Heather Stephens, Essence Cavender, Ezekiel Cavender, Elijah Cavender, Ethan Cavender, Phillip Cavender, Caleb Cavender, Brooke Woods, Zoey Woods, Mark Fridley (Jordan), great grandchildren, Isaiah Hitchcock, Isabella Hartwell, Stormy Hartwell, and Avery Slack, brothers, Edward Coleman (Linda), Richard C. Coleman (Vanessa), and sisters, Janice L Hudson (Wilson), and Teresa Harrah, all of Tornado, and a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of Blu's life will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Tornado Apostolic Church with Pastor Wilson Hudson officiating. Private family burial services will be held at a later date.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 until time of service at the church Wednesday.
