DANNY "DANNY" WARREN FOSTER (Smokie or Dan-O), 55, of Ivydale, WV, departed this world for his Heavenly Home on April 29, 2022, after a long hard battle of cancer.
Born on October 19, 1966, in Fayette County, he was the son of Johnny and the late Barbara (Osborne) Foster. His mother preceded him in death.
Danny is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Mitzie Foster of Ivydale; father, Johnny Foster of Bickmore; brother, Joseph Foster of Bickmore and son DJ (Christie) Foster of Lizemore; Stepdaughter, Jessica Friend and Teroy of Accident, Md.; stepson, Joshua Adkins of Ivydale and his mother-in-law Carolyn Davis of Ivydale; 5 grandchildren who was the love of his life, Kaycee, Harper, Jaylen, Jaxson and Jason Michael; A special aunt and uncle, Faye and Jackie Foster of Lizemore.
Danny drove a Coal Truck for over 20 years and later was employed by The West Virginia Division of Highways where he retired in 2019.
Danny loved to hunt and was a sports fan. He loved the West Virginia Mountaineer and sporting event that involved anything with Clay County. He was the founder and the lead singer for The Glorybound Boys who traveled the state for 11 years spreading the Gospel in songs. He was an ordained minister where he pastored churches in Fayette, Clay and Braxton Counties and performed nearly over 100 weddings and several other special services.
Danny made a lot of friends but nowhere special than Scott Samples, TJ Legg, Jr. Neff, Jim Fitzwaters, Jerry Rush, Jason Bodkins and Chris Johnson.
Danny will be greatly missed by his large family and a whole host of friends.
The pall bearers will be Scott Samples, TJ Legg, Jr. Neff, Jim Fitzwaters, Jerry Rush, Jason Bodkins.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Wilson Smith Funeral Home Clay WV, with Minister Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Dundon Cemetery in Clay. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.