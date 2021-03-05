DANNY EUGENE HUGHES, 69, of Sod, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home Chapel from 4 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to New Covenant Baptist Church, 527 Midway Road, Alum Creek, WV 25003. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.
