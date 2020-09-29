DANNY FRANKLIN ASBURY, 71, of Belle passed away September 23, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division.
He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired maintenance worker for Kanawha-Charleston Housing.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles and Thelma Asbury; brothers, Donald Eugene Asbury, William "Bill" Joseph Asbury, Sr. and sister, Phyllis Jean Warfield; and grandson, Alex Christopher Hall.
Surviving are his wife, Ula Sandy Asbury; daughters, Amber Dawn Asbury-Kouki (John) of Dunbar, Aimee Collene Qutifan of Glen Daniel; step-daughter, Patricia Lawrence (Bill) of Belle; brothers, James Robert Asbury, Paul "Podgie" Roger Asbury (Naomi), Larry Keith Asbury, Richard Rexford Asbury (Jean); sisters, Aquillia "Gal" Arlene Harrison and Dorothy "Dotty" Jane Harrison; and granddaughter, Johnna Hall.
In keeping with Danny's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.