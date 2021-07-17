DANNY G. DUNLAP, 72, of Madison, WV passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
He was a Vietnam Veteran and worked as a truck driver and in the coal industry. His love for fishing was only surpassed by his love for family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are wife, Diana; son, Bryan; granddaughters, Baylee and Emmalee; sister, Sandra; brother, Carl; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Wendell Hill officiating with military rites performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, WV. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
It was his wish to be a donor at Marshall University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dignity Hospice, Chapmanville, WV.
