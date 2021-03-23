DANNY JAMES HARPER, retired Chief Master Sergeant with the West Virginia Air National Guard, passed away on March 19, 2021 at CAMC Memorial, he was 70 years, 6 months, 20 days old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Lewis G. Harper, Sr., and Rosetta Anna Harper, his brother, Lewis G. "Louie" Harper, Jr., and in-laws Eli and Betty Evans.
He is survived by his loving wife, Terry; son, Adam Harper and wife, Tara, daughter, Carrie Ann Bailey, and husband, Mike, grandchildren, Andrew Bailey, Noah Harper and Kaitlyn Bailey, sister, Connie Webb and husband Eddie, and brother, Ronnie Harper, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Curtis and Julie Evans, and nine nieces and nephews, and his cat, Ziva.
Danny traveled the world with the WVANG and served in Desert Storm, and retired as Maintenance Control Superintendent. After twenty-six and a half years with the Guard, he had a second career as Warranty Administrator at Smith Company Motor Cars.
In II Timothy 4:7, Paul says, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
In keeping with Danny's wishes he was an organ donor, so that he may be able to help other people.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, at Hafer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of Danny's memory, please consider adopting an animal in need or donating to a worthy cause.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.