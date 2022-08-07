Danny Joe Price Sr. Aug 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DANNY JOE PRICE SR., 72, of Riverside, passed away August 3, 2022 at home.He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Phyllis Price and brother, Charles.Survived by his loving wife, Patricia of 49 years; sons, Danny Jr, wife Kelly, Robert, wife, Heather and grandson, Robert "RJ"; brothers, Ronnie, Eddie, Gary and Rick.Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday August 9 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Glasgow with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating.Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Price family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Phyllis Price Danny Joe Price Sr. Christianity Randy Wilson Charles Glasgow Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Recommended for you Local Spotlight Amanda Gwen Dustin McClanahan Blank Barbara Ann Huffman Blank Joshua Jennings Grant C. H. “Sonny” McGill Blank Barbara Ann Huffman Blank Nick Arvon Sandra "Sandy" Suzette Mayfield Blank Ricky Wayne Petry Paul Leonard Canaday II Barbara Frances Miller Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it'