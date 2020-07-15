DANNY LEE BROWN, 67, of Point Pleasant, passed away July 13, 2020. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funerals for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Leadmon, Calvin - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Livingston, Patsy - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Morrone Jr., George - 6:30 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova.
Nearhoof, David - 1 p.m., Salvation Army Citadel Church, Charleston.
Randolph, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Sanders, Nicki - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Tallman, Arline - 1 p.m., Talbott Funeral Home, Belington.
Webb, Clifford - 11 a.m., Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley.