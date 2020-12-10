DANNY LEE DAILEY 70, of Hurricane passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House-West, South Charleston.
He was born in St. Albans and was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Lee Dailey, daughter, Melisha Dailey-Jividen.
Danny was retired from Union Carbide Corp, Institute Plant, Braley and Thompson, St. Albans. He was a US Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved old cars.
Surviving are his mother, Opal M. Dailey; son, Danny Lee "DL" Dailey, II; granddaughter, Megan Tolbert and great grandchildren, Isabella and Adalyn; brothers, Larry Dailey (Regina) and Ricky Dailey.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Leston Follaway officiating. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral home.
You may visit Danny's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
