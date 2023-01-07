DANNY LEE MAY, 80, of Elkview went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 after a long illness.
Danny graduated from Elkview High School, he also served his country in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of Sergeant. He retired from Trojan Steel after 30 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was a member of Elkview Baptist Church where he served in the children's ministry for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Mort and Marie (Cochran) May, sisters; Lurene Gillispie (Clay), Leona Griest (Earl), Yvonne Garrison (Chuck), and son; John Saunders.
Danny is survived by his loving wife; Alice May, daughters; Carrie Young (Greg) of Charleston, and Mary Alice Jarrett (Dave) of Charleston. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren; Taylor Forbes (Cody) of Hurricane, Stephanie Young, Mackenzie Young, Luke and Andrew Surface of Charleston, great grandchildren; Harper, Emma, and Mason Forbes, sisters; Mava Atkins of Sprague, WV, Loretta May Schneider, of Connecticut, along with several nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to special care takers; Ms. Marie, and Ms. Michelle, also to special friend Mr. Ronnie Smith, and many friends and neighbors.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Elkview Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Bias officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Elkview Baptist Church.