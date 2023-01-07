Thank you for Reading.

DANNY LEE MAY, 80, of Elkview went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 after a long illness.

Danny graduated from Elkview High School, he also served his country in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of Sergeant. He retired from Trojan Steel after 30 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Tags

Recommended for you