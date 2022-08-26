DANNY LEE WILLIAMS, 68 of Ripley passes away August 21, 2022 at his home following a long illness.
Danny was born November 21, 1953 in Elyria, OH, son of the late Auville Williams and Shirley Jones Westfall.
He was a very loving and caring man that his friends and family will never forget about him. When anyone needed help with absolutely anything, he would drop whatever he was doing to help them. In his free time he would go hunting and fishing because it was his favorite things to do.
He loved his job as an oil rig driller for Meadows & Carl Smith where he worked all of his life and loved every minute of it. He also loved every minute he had with his wife (Jeanie Williams) from his wedding day, May 30, 2000, up until his death. In school he loved playing football for Ripley High School and played four years for them before going to work in the oil field.
Danny is proceeded in death by his great grandparents, Clarence and Luella Williams; grandparents, David and Dona Westfall Jones; mother Shirley Westfall and her husband Arthur Westfall; father Auville Williams; wife Trilby J. Williams; and daughter Rhonda Smith; and his beloved dog Buster.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Williams; daughter, Janie Smith; son, Stevie Williams; grandson; granddaughters, Maranda Smith and Alexis Smith, boyfriends, John Grey & Alex Roush; siblings Kenneth Lee Williams and Karen Ann Williams; cousins Becky Jlascoe, Carol Kuklis, Steve Lester, Gary (Penny) Hisson; uncles Garland and Billie Williams; and his beloved cat Willy.
Gary who was more than a cousin to him but like a brother, he would always talk about him and say how much of a good and caring man he is. Danny loved him very much. When Gary is in town, it was always hard to separate the two and never knew what they could be up to until they already did it. He will truly be missed by many.
In honoring his wishes he was cremated and no public services.
