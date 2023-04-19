Thank you for Reading.

Danny M. Hunt
SYSTEM

DANNY M. HUNT, 73, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on April 14, 2023, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Walton, WV, to Ray and Beulah Abbott Hunt, the middle of six children, and mom's "favorite." He was a proud graduate of South Charleston High School. Danny served his country in the 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard, was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 1207, and worked for G&G Builders until his retirement. Trout fishing was Danny's favorite hobby, with hunting coming in a close second! He was a member of the Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Sod, WV, and was a past Grand Master of the Dunbar Masonic Lodge #159 AF&AM.

Tags

Recommended for you