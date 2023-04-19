DANNY M. HUNT, 73, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on April 14, 2023, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Walton, WV, to Ray and Beulah Abbott Hunt, the middle of six children, and mom's "favorite." He was a proud graduate of South Charleston High School. Danny served his country in the 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard, was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 1207, and worked for G&G Builders until his retirement. Trout fishing was Danny's favorite hobby, with hunting coming in a close second! He was a member of the Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Sod, WV, and was a past Grand Master of the Dunbar Masonic Lodge #159 AF&AM.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest twin brothers, Roland G. Hunt and Ronald R. Hunt of South Charleston; and his youngest brother, Harold Stephen Hunt, also of South Charleston.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Alice Surbaugh Hunt; daughter, Kortni G. Hunt; fur babies, Chesney and Punkin; grand fur babies, Cabo and Coco; sister, Donna L. Hunt; brother, David Wayne Hunt (Ginny), all of South Charleston; several nieces and nephews; and a very special boy who was as close to a grandson as he could be, Wyatt Kirkpatrick, of Bluefield, VA.
A service to Honor the Life of Danny Hunt will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Clyde Gwin officiating. Friends may visit from 5 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. A private inurnment will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association or the Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church.