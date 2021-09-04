Danny Michael Harris Sep 4, 2021 Sep 4, 2021 Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANNY MICHAEL HARRIS, 56, of Spencer passed away September 1, 2021 at his residence. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Spencer Danny Michael Harris Pass Away Taylor-vandale Funeral Home Arrangement Wv Recommended for you Local Spotlight Dorothy Mae Geyer Blank Wanda Louise Geyser Blank Joel C. “Joe” Snodgrass Van Reginald Rawlings Ruby Frances (Hudson) McCormick James Lee Boone Blank Annette Alfeda Mason Blank Edna Vernell Megginson Raymond Coleman Mary Jane Anderson Trending Now Articles ArticlesTown Center has one of Hull's larger tenant basesWVU football: Turnovers add up as Terps rally past WVU 30-24Marshall football: Huff Era starts with a bang as Herd sinks Navy 49-7Mountaineer miscues costly at MarylandState points to nothing stopping school boards from mandating vaccines. But ed leaders aren't pushing for it."Unconscionable": 100 years after Battle of Blair Mountain, lack of federal protections still letting WV miners downChuck Landon: Wells channeled his inner StaubachGrading the Mountaineers: West Virginia vs. MarylandPrep football: Dunn leads South Charleston past Capital 42-14New Charleston ghost tour company kicks off spooky season a little early Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 4, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries