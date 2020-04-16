On Monday, April 13, 2020, DANNY RAY WEBB, 55, of Chelyan, W.Va., passed away at home, preceded in death by his grandmother, Oma Holbrook, and father, Norwood Webb, following a lengthy illness.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Opal Webb of Chelyan, with whom he resided; brothers, Timothy Webb of Woodstock Ga., (ex-wife, Barb Webb), Ricky Webb and spouse Trish of Detroit, Mich., Brian Webb and spouse Trish of Winifrede; ex-wife, Cindy Webb; daughter, Talia Snodgrass; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and Tony Hoylman, his friend, who helped care for him.
Born on July 1, 1964, and raised in Winifrede, he was the son of the Reverend Norwood Webb and Opal Webb. Danny attended East Bank High School, graduating class of 1982. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Danny was a loving man who was always eager to help others. He never met a stranger. His spirit lives on in those who were blessed to have known him.
He will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be arranged for a future date.