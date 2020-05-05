DANNY "RED" SELBE, 55, of Charleston died April 27, 2020. The visitation will be limited. Please call P.J. at (304) 619-2056 if you would like to attend. Per his wishes, he will be cremated after the service. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.