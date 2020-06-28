DANNY RUSSELL WALKER, 73, of Charleston, WV, went home to our Heavenly Father on June 25, 2020, at Teays Valley Center in Hurricane, WV.
Born on January 13, 1947, in Charleston, WV, he was the son of Russell Camden Walker and Estella Myers Walker. Danny was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and retired from Kanawha County School Board where he was a Master Sheet Metal Craftsman and Roofer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana L. Walker.
Danny is survived by his daughter, Diana Renaye Walker of Charleston; three grandchildren, Shawn Matthew Williams of Nitro, Katie R. Williams of Charleston and Cheyanne Williams of Charleston; six great-grandchildren, Emery L. Walker, Mariyah Williams, Noah M. Williams, Mia Williams, Riley E. Williams and Arianna Porterfield of Nitro and Cross Lanes; and his brother, Larry Walker of Flushing, MI.
Danny will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Rest Easy Daddy and spread your wings and fly.
A Graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, WV, with Rev. Scott Davis, officiating.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.