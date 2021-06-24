DANNY WAYNE KELLY age 74 of Smithers died June 22, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow with Rev. Dana Jones officiating. O'Dell Funeral Home of Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.
