DANNY WILSON WOOD, age 68, of Daniels, WV passed away at his home Saturday morning November 20, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Born on March 1, 1953 in Beckley, he was the son of the late Wilson Wood and Ursula Tolliver Wood.
Danny was a retired brick layer, and was a former superintendent for G. & R. Masonry in Charleston, WV. He helped build the Science Building and Dorms at West Virginia Tech in Beckley, and the Visitors Center at the New River Gorge Bridge. Danny was a graduate of Shady Spring High School and also attended college. Danny was a avid outdoorsman, and was a licensed aircraft pilot. He enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, and spending time on the farm in Greenbrier County. Danny loved spending time with his grandchildren, and telling stories of their adventures.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Davis, and her husband John Davis, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hugh and Christine Stover.
Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 51 years, Karen Stover Wood; his children, Eric Wood and wife Amy of Atlanta, GA, Adam Wood and wife Angela of Daniels, and Ryan Wood of Daniels, WV. A Brother, Frank Wood and wife JoAnn of Glade Springs, Daniels, WV. Four grandchildren, Amanda Pollard and husband Lock of Atlanta, GA, Lacie Wood of Atlanta, GA, Bretton Wood and Breyson Wood both of Daniels, WV. Nephews, Shaun Wood, Austin Wood, and Hunter Wood, all of Daniels, WV; a brother-in-law Stephen Stover and wife Evangeline of White Oak, WV, and their children Matthew Stover of White Oak, WV, Megan Genge of Pluto Road, Shady Spring, WV and Zach Stover of Morgantown, WV; a special friend Roger Rhodes of Glady, WV.
A host of other friends and extended family members also survive.
A Memorial Service will be held to Celebrate the Life of Danny Wood at the Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel, on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 3 p.m., with Elder Tommy Pack officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilson and Ursula Wood Fund, ICO Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main Street, Beckley, WV 25801, or to Hospice of Southern WV, PO Box 1472, Beckley, WV 25802 in memory of Danny Wood.
Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, WV.