DANTE' A. FORD, funeral service will be held at Steven and Grass Funeral Home, 4203 Salinas Dr, Malden, WV 25306. Service Times: Saturday Visitation 11 a.m. to noon, walk through with face mask, no loitering in hallway. Funeral will be at noon. Private service for the immediate family only.
