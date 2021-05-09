DARISUE GILMORE age 85, was called home to glory on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Darisue had made her home with her daughter and family in Florence, KY, and was under her care with the guidance of St. Elizabeth Hospice.
Darisue was born on September 28, 1935 in Bland, VA to Hubert and Argie Hamilton. She was married to the love of her life, Leland "Tad" Gilmore for 64 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Darisue is survived by her children Ross (Sandee) Gilmore, Terry Clark, Cheryl (Buck) Sutton, Tracy (Lisa) Gilmore and Toni (Chris) Hook. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, as well as siblings and other family members.
Darisue was a selfless, loving and kind woman who lived her life with a servant heart. She always put her family first and gave herself to them from beginning to end. She loved with her whole heart and all who knew her were blessed by her love and kindness.
Funeral service will be at Fidler and Frame Funeral home in Belle, WV on Tuesday, May 11. Visitation will be at 12 pm with service immediately following at 1 pm. Interment will be at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in the chapel.
The family would like to thank St Elizabeth Hospice for their compassionate at-home care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice in Northern Kentucky.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
