MSgt. DARL DELMER OXLEY retired WV Air National Guard, 78, of St. Albans, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kermit Oxley KIA in WWII; brother, Ricky Mason; grandparents, Hillard and Ida Cooper; and aunts and uncles, Cam Farmer and Arthur and Grace Hill.
He is survived by his mother, Eva Mason of Seth; children, Mark Oxley of Seth and Melissa Mangus (Brian) of Sugar Land, Texas; aunt Violet Farmer, Marmet; grandchildren, Catherine Estep (Rodney), Ashley Bishop (Tim), Mark Oxley II, Matthew Oxley, Cpt. Jacob Mangus, Sarah Mangus, Anna Mangus, Emma Mangus and Nate Mangus; great granddaughter, Isabella Oxley Estep; and many other extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Darl at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
You may visit Darl's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
