DARLA LYNN WALKER, 58, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Thursday October 15, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She was the daughter of the late Daniel Lee Samples. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rev. Harry Doyle Smith and Rebecca Jane Smith; paternal grandparents, Cleabert Samples and Evelyn Samples.
Darla is survived by: husband, Daniel T. Walker; children, Daniel Davis and Rebecca Walker; mother, Jacqueline Samples; sister and her husband, Leisa Lyons (Rusty); nephew and his wife, Dalton Monk (Jillian); uncles, Doug Samples and Doug Smith (Sue); aunt, Mary Dale (Michael).
Services will be by the Elk River at a later date.
In lieu of flowers Darla requested donations be made to The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association Animal Shelter 1248 Greenbrier Street Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com