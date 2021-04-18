DARLA RENEE BLACKMON passed away on April 11th, 2021 at the age of 57. She passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Darla was born on June 13, 1963 in Charleston, WV. She was preceded in death by father, Lloyd Blackon and brother Danny Blackmon. Darla is survived in death by mother, Pearl Blackmon, sister, Debra Martin, daughters, Brittney Thomas, and Sidney Miller, and many beloved friends including Jeannette Simmons Kersey. Darla was an indomitable woman, and was fierce in her love and loyalty to the last. She was a natural leader and teacher who taught so many people so many things; how kindness is always deserved, and that helping someone in need is a reward within itself. Darla was a Christian in the truest sense of the word; she was kind to her neighbors, accepting of all people from all walks of life. She often said "We may not have everything we want, but God will make sure we have everything we need." Many may think of Darla as rough around the edges, but those are just more lessons that she taught us. She taught us how to be strong and independent, how to cuss and fight, and how to be successful in life. She was certainly a force to be reckoned with. We ask that when you hear the song "Spirit in the Sky" or "Carry on Wayward Son" you think of Darla, and turn it up, she would.
A gathering for celebration of life will be held on April 25th from 2-5 p.m., at Kanawha State Forest, Picnic Shelter number 5. All family and friends are welcome.
"goin' up to the spirit in the sky"