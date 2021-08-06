DARLENA B. STOWERS, Charleston West Virginia. It has pleased almighty God in his Wise Providence to summon from the early existence to Himself the Soul of his faithful servant. Darlena departed her earthly existence on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House. By the Grace of God she attained the age of 84. She lived a life well lived in Jesus Christ.
Born at home in Charleston, she was the youngest of four children born to the late Burbis and Jessie Miller. In addition to her parents, Darlena was also preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Merlin Stowers; siblings, Burbis Miller, Delta Murray, and Marjorie Sigman.
She is survived by her children, Beverly & Richard Stevens, Naoma & Tim Fisher, Randall & Debbie Stowers; grandchildren, Christopher & Beth Stowers, Erica & Travis Crouse, Carrie & Jeremy Casto, Christa & Ryan Rosier; eleven great grandchildren, Katie & her fianc Zack Faw with his son Steven, Hunter & Kiara Stowers, Savannah Stowers, Charisma & Tyler Crouse, Jayse & Jordyn Casto, Landon, Colton, Aubrey & Emery Rosier. Ethan Copley was not a grandchild by blood but certainly a loving companion since birth.
Darlena was a devoted Christian and lifelong member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church. She served faithfully as a church secretary and treasurer, janitor, and choir member for many years. She will be forever remembered by all and will greet us as we enter our Heavenly Home with Him forever.
Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Sugar Creek Baptist Church, Charleston. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Sunday at the church. Burial will follow the funeral service in Fairview Cemetery, Given WV.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to: Sugar Creek Baptist Church, 1648 Sugar Creek Dr, Charleston, WV 25387, or to the charity of your choice.