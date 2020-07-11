Darlene "Doll" Laudermilt

DARLENE JOY "DOLL" LAUDERMILT, 89, of Mason, passed away July 9, 2020, in Holzer Emergency Room, Pomeroy, OH. Service will be 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. There will also be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Kepner Funeral Home, 166 Kruger St., Wheeling. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, New Haven, Mason, Evans and Ravenswood, W.Va.
Funerals for Saturday, july 11, 2020
Bias, Mary - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Bsharah, Mary - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral.
Burkhart, Charlotte - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Cain, Dennis - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.
Holcomb, William - 10 a.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
King, Ruth - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
McLeod, Julius - 3 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Null, Virginia -11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.
Parsons, Olivia - 5 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Pauley, William - 2 p.m., Kelly's Creek Community Church, Sissonville.
Surratt, Carol - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Webb, Betty - 3 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church.