Mrs. DARLENE JOY WICK, 60, of Bancroft, went home to be with the Lord June 15, 2020, at home.
She was a member of Teays Valley Church of God. Darlene was always happy and would do anything for anyone and known for her infectious smile. The love of her life was her family.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; son, Eric and his wife Lindsey; grandchildren, Taylor Watts, Tanner Wick, Maya Wick, Brady Wick and Asher Wick; mother, Nellverna Miller; sisters, Crystal Moberley, Jody Hodge and Julie Healey; brothers, Alda Miller and Rodney Miller; and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Wick.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Darlene Joy Wick will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, with Pastor Melissa Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Wick family.