DARLENE RUTH KING 81 of Gandeeville, WV passed away Tuesday May 25, 2021 at the Glasgow Health & Rehab Center, Glasgow.
Darlene was born in Eugene, OR on December 3, 1939 to the late Gordon and Arlene Smith Prater. She was a homemaker and nature lover. Her strength, humor and love for others will be missed by all who knew her. She was also an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry King; sons, Vic and Fred King; grandson, Ty Bartley.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda King and Dianne (Chuck) Bartley both of Charleston; grandchildren, Richard Adams of Michigan and Nick Bartley of Charleston.
At Darlene's request, cremation will be honored and there will be no services.
