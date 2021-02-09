DARREL L. WHITTINGTON, 77, of Buffalo went to Heaven on Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was a Christian, U.S. Army Veteran, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Born September 21, 1943, he was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Whittington and Ruby Cornell Whittington; sisters, Janet Whittington and Irene Gail Whittington; and brother, David Whittington.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol S. Whittington; daughter, Rebecca (Terry) Faber of Hurt, Virginia; son, Ronnie (Melissa) Whittington of Buffalo; grandchildren, Courtney Whittington, Samantha (Anthony) Barricks, and Joshua (Leeann) Faber; great-grandchildren, Cherish Faber-Trost, and Kayson Bo Faber; sisters, Jean (Alvie) Witt of Charleston, and Pearl (James) Bush of Liberty; brother, Dale (Faye) Whittington of Red House; sister-in-law, Gale Whittington, as well as extended family and many friends.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public visitation at this time. However, a Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Whittington family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements