DARREL L. WHITTINGTON, 77, of Buffalo went to Heaven on Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was a Christian, U.S. Army Veteran, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Cross Creek Community Church, Buffalo with Pastor Joey Scarberry officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the Whittington family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.