DARRELL BENNETT, Darrell Bennett, 65, of Smithers, died September 3, 2020. Born August 26, 1955, he was the son of the late Glen and Helen (Keller) Bennett.
Darrell is survived by his wife Edie Bennett; children, Darrell (April) Wayne Bennett, Jr., Amanda Elizabeth (Brian) Bennett-Whittington, Richard Darrell (Amy) Bennett; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 5, in the mausoleum at Montgomery Memorial Gardens with Jim Elmore officiating. Friends may gather with the family at the mausoleum beginning at 12 p.m. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.penningtonsmithfuneralhome.com.
