DARRELL BRIAN PACK 62 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Thursday October 27, 2022 at Eastbrook Rehab Center, Charleston.
Brian was born in Charleston on April 29, 1960 to the late George Keith Pack and Irma Young Skiles. He was a 1978 graduate of East Bank High School and retired from the US Postal Service with 30 years of service and was a Navy Veteran. Brian was an outdoorsman and loved his drives through Kanawha State Forest. He loved wood working and enjoyed going to car shows with his brother Tim. He was a member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle. Above all Brian loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Baby Pack; son-in-law, Brian Thomas; step-father, Donald Skiles; and his best buddy, Diesel.
Brian is survived by his children, Brittani Pack Thomas of Fairplain, Natalie (Chris) Foster of Dunbar and Drew (Sheena) Pack of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Graci and Owen Thomas, Maisyn Foster and soon to arrive, Asher Foster, Collin and Jackson Martin and Kaylee Jean Pack; step-mother, Sherry Dorsey of Charleston; brothers, Tim (Cheryl) Pack of Florida and Mark (Malia) Pack of Tennessee; sisters, Deena (Sammy) Riddle of Amma, Lisa (Mark) Ellis of Tennessee, Debbie (Larry) Seabolt and Diana (Ray) Belcher all of Charleston; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday November 1, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Larry Campbell officiating. Burial will follow with military rites at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran Cemetery, Dunbar.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 10 a.m., until service time on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.