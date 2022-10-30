Thank you for Reading.

Darrell Brian Pack
DARRELL BRIAN PACK 62 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Thursday October 27, 2022 at Eastbrook Rehab Center, Charleston.

Brian was born in Charleston on April 29, 1960 to the late George Keith Pack and Irma Young Skiles. He was a 1978 graduate of East Bank High School and retired from the US Postal Service with 30 years of service and was a Navy Veteran. Brian was an outdoorsman and loved his drives through Kanawha State Forest. He loved wood working and enjoyed going to car shows with his brother Tim. He was a member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle. Above all Brian loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

