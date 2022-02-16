Darrell "Bugs" Paxton Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DARRELL "BUGS" (E) PAXTON, 70, of Drybranch, passed away February 9, 2022. Arrangements will be by Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Charles W. "Charlie" Hudson Janice Montgomery Neal Blank Paul Ancion Blank Charles Edward "Pete" Arms Blank Martha Ann Wileman Shellie C. Gillispie Blank Bernard H. Erskine Larry Wayne Hardman Blank Larry Wayne Hardman George Russell Goff Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 16, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses